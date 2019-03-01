Resources More Obituaries for Goldie Ailiff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Goldie Ailiff

Obituary Flowers Ms. Goldie E. Ailiff, 102, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Goldie was born December 25, 1916 in Vicco, VA to the late Hugh and Anna Reed. She was retired from Rose Laundry in Huntington, WV and was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Howard Ailiff; son Philip L. Ailiff; grandson Mark Ailiff; brother Homer Reed; and her aunt Cora Cardwell who raised her. Survivors include her daughter Phyllis L. Crabtree of Louisa, KY; grandchildren Sandy (Joe) Hammond of Louisa, KY, Valerie (Brian) Wales of Davenport, IA, and Philip Ailiff, Jr. of Minneapolis, MN; great grandchildren Andy (Amanda) Hammond of Fort Gay, WV, Luke Ailiff of Davenport, IA and Aaron Ailiff of Youngstown, OH. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM Billups Gap Cemetery. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Ailiff. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries