SMITH Goldie Lynn (Taylor), passed away May 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Lynn was born to the late William S and Mary Eva Taylor in Somerset, KY on July 19, 1948. Lynn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dale C. Smith, sons Scott (Rachel), Mark (Shannon) and her grandchildren Connor, Sean, Sophia, Landon and Logan. Her brother Wayne (who preceded her in death); his two children Dewey (Narlene) and Dafety Taylor; brotherinlaw Elmer U. Smith (Susie) and their children Chris (Debra) and son Brandon, Kim (Joe) and her daughter Josie; sisterin-law Lynn (who preceded her in death); her daughter Joetta (Jon). Lynn graduated from Pulaski Co. High School in 1966 where she was a cheerleader and later attended the University of Kentucky. She lived and traveled internationally for many years with her husband's work, which she truly enjoyed. She was a church member at East Hickman Baptist Church. She loved her church and she loved The Lord with all her heart. Lynn was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother to her children, she deeply loved her five grandchildren, she was an amazing cook and a lover of all things red, flowers, painting, writing and the old Christian Hymns. Her piano playing will forever be remembered in her home. She and Dale shared a love of working on the family tree and cooking for others. She loved her Mother, Aunt Mavin and many, many cousins. She will be missed by her special friend Missy (Pat) Thompson, her cousins Julia and Nita whom she chatted with daily, her numerous friends, her high school girlfriends and especially by her family. Goldie Lynn's funeral will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40513. Visitation will be 10-11 AM, prior to the service. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery at 3:00 PM. The family has been asked to keep the number of guests to 50 people so the plan is to have a virtual service for all to have the ability to attend. We will do a celebration of life at a later date as our goal is to keep all our loved ones healthy and happy during this time. In lieu of flowers the family would please prefer a donation in her honor to her beloved church East Hickman Baptist Church, 6418 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40515.



