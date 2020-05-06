Goldie M. Alcorn, widow of Arnold L. Alcorn, of Georgetown went Home to the Lord on May 3, 2020. Born on April 3, 1951 in Nicholasville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of William Squire Land and Alma Fields Land. She was baptized in her youth at East Hickman Baptist Church in Nicholasville. She was a member of Royal Springs Baptist Church in Georgetown. Goldie married Arnold on May 7, 1971, and they had two sons. Goldie worked at Wal-Mart for several years and was well known and loved by her coworkers and customers alike. Goldie was proceeded in death by her husband, Arnold, her parents, and her brothers, William (Junior) Land, Ralph Land, and Larry Land. Goldie is survived by her sons, Wesley (Nicole) Alcorn of Georgetown and Shannon (Jennifer) Alcorn of Cynthiana, and her two beloved granddaughters, Laci and Hannah Alcorn of Cynthiana; her sisters, Lydia Freeman and Helen Houp of Nicholasville, Louise Lewis of Wilmore, and Mary Johnson of Lexington, also her brother, Eddie Land of Nicholasville. She also leaves behind several loved nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, the service and burial will be held for the family in private. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 6, 2020.