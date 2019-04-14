|
62, of Lexington, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lexington Country Place. He was born December 19, 1956 in Lexington to the late Elva Gordon and Eleanore Dooley Kenton. He is a graduate of the Lexington Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky. Mike was in the United States Marines Reserves and employed as an Electrical Engineer with Kentucky Utilities. Mike was an avid guitar player. Survivors include his wife, Glenda McKinney Kenton; a step-daughter, Anna (Shawn) Crabtree of Wilmore; 2 grandchildren, Madison Hatfield and Oscar Crabtree; one niece; one nephew and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Simon Kenton. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16th at Kerr Brothers - Harrodsburg Road with visitation from 4pm until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019