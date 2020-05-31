53, passed away peacefully at UK Hospital on May 28, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. Better known as Thom Lyons a native Lexingtonian born to Henrietta “Sam” Lyons on August 23, 1966 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was a 1984 graduate of Lafayette High School and a member of the percussion section of the Lafayette Marching band. He then attended Eastern Kentucky University on a voice scholarship. Later he graduated from Kaufman’s Beauty School and became a very prominent hair designer in Lexington. He is survived by his mother, Henrietta “Sam” Lyons; sister, Stephanie “Sissy” Staples; two aunts, Juanita Osborne and Mona Wilcox; nephew, Kenneth “Buba” Yeaples; special niece, Rosalee Hicks and extended family. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.