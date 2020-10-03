Grace Draus

passed peacefully at home on Sept 28. She was 93. She was married to Henry “Hank” Draus from 1950 until his passing in 1991. They met at a dance. She is the mother of Patty Draus (Dave Cooper) of Lexington and Henry Draus (wife Laura) of Fletcher, NC, Grandmother of Lindsay and the late Sean Draus, Step-Grandmother of Christy, Renee and Brian Quickstad. Grace was born in 1926 in Newark, NJ, the daughter of Vincenzo and Nicolina Bocchini, who were originally from Benevento, Italy. Her father was a tailor and made suits in the basement of their home, and barrels of red wine. She was the youngest of six children: Michael, Cosmo, Tony, Alfred and Josephine, all deceased. Grace lived in a meticulously maintained home in Cranford, NJ until 2013 and worked at Ketchum Pharmaceutical for many years. Her life-long friend was the late Nora Vella. Grace was a dear sweet person who made fabulous Italian meals and the best oatmeal cookies. She loved watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and Josh Groban, and was a tireless tidy housekeeper. After moving to Lexington, she enjoyed daily car rides, admiring the Bluegrass countryside and the horse farms along Paris Pike. We are heartbroken at her passing. Thanks to her loving caregivers: June Robinette and Sally Keith, and to the Alzheimer’s Memory Café. Funeral arrangements: Kerr Brothers. Graveside service at 1:00 Thursday, Oct. 8, Lexington Cemetery.