1/
Grace Louise Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Louise Turner, 56, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born January 3, 1964 in Richmond, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Otis and Ydell Fowler Ashcraft. Grace was a homemaker. She loved her grandchildren and sister, and was a kind hearted person that would do anything for anybody. She was a mother to many non-biological children. Grace loved the Lord. Survivors include her daughters, Ydell Veronica Ashcraft and Betty April Turner; biological grandchildren, Madison F. Kearns, Caydon C. Kearns, Kent J. Hamm, Clinton Turner, Braylon L. Kearns, Tristin J. Derks, and Payton J. Derks; non biological grandchildren, Billie Ratliff and Ayonir Williams; brother, Cecil Dwight Ashcraft and sister, Debbie Ann Klema. Grace was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Ray Turner, Jr., brothers, Clinton Edward Mullins and Otis Marcum Ashcraft. Visitation for Grace will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:30am-10:30am at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with graveside to follow at 11:00am in Georgetown Cemetery with Damion Nickols officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved