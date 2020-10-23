Grace Louise Turner, 56, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born January 3, 1964 in Richmond, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Otis and Ydell Fowler Ashcraft. Grace was a homemaker. She loved her grandchildren and sister, and was a kind hearted person that would do anything for anybody. She was a mother to many non-biological children. Grace loved the Lord. Survivors include her daughters, Ydell Veronica Ashcraft and Betty April Turner; biological grandchildren, Madison F. Kearns, Caydon C. Kearns, Kent J. Hamm, Clinton Turner, Braylon L. Kearns, Tristin J. Derks, and Payton J. Derks; non biological grandchildren, Billie Ratliff and Ayonir Williams; brother, Cecil Dwight Ashcraft and sister, Debbie Ann Klema. Grace was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Ray Turner, Jr., brothers, Clinton Edward Mullins and Otis Marcum Ashcraft. Visitation for Grace will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:30am-10:30am at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with graveside to follow at 11:00am in Georgetown Cemetery with Damion Nickols officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.