Grace Lorene Puckett, 91, widow of Alvin Elwood Puckett, went to meet Jesus on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1928 in Lexington, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Ellis and Susie Standridge Smith. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Weaver, Innes Weaver, Ella Pearl Weaver and Anna Mae Linn. Grace met the love of her life, Alvin Puckett while working at a hospital in Norman, Oklahoma, they were married on November 14, 1946. She was a graduate of Versailles High School, retired from Rand McNally, a hospital volunteer, a foster mother and a Versailles Homemaker. She was a devoted member of King’s Way Church where she was a worship leader, soloist, member of a singing group, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Deaconess, Women’s Group leader, youth leader, VBS worker, greater and member of the Young at Heart Group. Grace will be lovingly remembered by her children, Anthony Ellis (Rita Cole) Puckett, Linda Joyce (Will) Parks, Steven Dale (Georgina) Puckett, all of Versailles, grandchildren, Angela (Ted) Helfrich, Bellville, IL, Anthony Christopher (Jessica) Puckett, Rockton, IL, John William (Stella) Parks, Lexington, Stephanie (Damon) Brooks, Lawrenceburg, Ryan Puckett, Lexington, Jessica (Eric) Farmer, Lexington, great-grandchildren, Kristen (Austin) Swift, Grayson Puckett, Jesse Puckett, Brady Castle, Joshua Helfrich, Wyatt Castle, Andrew Farmer, Abigail Farmer. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at King’s Way Church, 4175 Lexington Road, Versailles. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 also at King’s Way Church, Pastor Jeff Johnson, Pastor Mike Krupa and Pastor Joe Girdler officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens where pallbearers will be, Jimmy Sloan, Danny Bowerbank, Dexter Speck, Granville Egbert, Dave Meyers and Rusty Watkins. Honorary pallbearers will be, Paul Lair, Dr. Goodin, Randy Miller, Betty Devers, Richard Duncan, Sonny Boggs, Johnny Cain, and David Rogers. Memorial donations are suggested to King’s Way Church Building Fund, PO Box 109, Versailles, KY, 40383 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Condolences may be expresses online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 31, 2019