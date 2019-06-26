|
Gracie Mae Andrews, 98, of Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019 at her granddaughter's home. She was born May 2, 1921 in Pikeville, KY. Ms. Andrews is survived by her son Al (Dee) Thompson, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 pm until the time of service at 4 pm in Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI. Burial will take place at the Preece Cemetery, Louisa, KY on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Andrews and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 26, 2019
