Ms. Gracie M. Banks, 84, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Jordan Center. Ms. Banks was born July 10, 1934 in Logan, WV to the late Frank and Edna Lilly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hollis Banks; children Katie Johnson, Cindy Anderson, Joe Zimmerman, Beatrice Johns, and Frankie Zimmerman; sisters Marie Caudill and Nina Jane Shurbet; and brothers Frank Lilly, Jr., Charles Lilly, and John Lilly. Surviving are her sisters Bea Taylor and Ellie Hite and many nieces and nephews. As were Ms. Banks' wishes, there will be no services. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Banks and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 25, 2019
