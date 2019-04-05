LONG Graydon A., M.D. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Dr. Long was born to the late Dr. Graydon and Viola (Rathke) Long in Rochester, NY on May 7, 1923. Dr. Long served as a mid-shipman in the United States Navy in WW II and as a physician in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1948 and from the University of Michigan Medical School Cardiothoracic Surgery Residency in 1959. He served as Medical Staff President of Central Baptist Hospital in 1968 and practiced Cardiothoracic Surgery at Central Baptist, St. Joseph, and Good Samaritan Hospitals between the years 1959-1988. He retired after 31 years of private practice. Dr. Long enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid reader.Those who survive to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia Barnes Long; sister, Barbara Long Barton; nieces, Martha Ellen Barton, Susan Lee (Steven) Poaletti, and Patrice E. (Timothy) Stanley; nephews, Robert Long Barton and Mark Reid (Elizabeth) Barton and cousins, Helen (Robert) Edelman, Valerie M. (Mark) Stevens and Susan (Ben) Hinchman. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Dr. Long's arrangements. There will be no visitation or funeral. The family of Dr. Long respectfully requests no flowers. To share a remembrance of Dr. Long or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary