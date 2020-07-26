1/
Green McIntosh
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
McIntosh, Green, 86, husband of Loretta, died Wednesday July 22, 2020. Green was born in Jackson, KY to the late Samuel and Alice Mullins McIntosh on February 17, 1934. he was a carpenter, Navy veteran and a member of the Man O War Church Of God. Additional survivors include five children, Candy (Ray) Albright, Sarah (Mike) Gabbard, Cliff (Angela) McIntosh, Kay (Billy) Horn and Steve McIntosh; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday July 28 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main Street. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30am Tuesday. Burial with military honors will be Tuesday at 2:30pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
