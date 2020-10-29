Greg "Spike" Hillard, 41, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Greg was born July 5, 1979 in Lexington, Kentucky to Sue Reeder Hillard and the late Kenneth Hillard. Greg attended My Church in Georgetown, Kentucky Along with his mother, he is survived by his sons, Javin Hillard and Jeris Hillard, and brother, Tony Hillard (Angila Tomlinson). Services will be private. Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.