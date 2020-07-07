1/
Greg "Hoss" Hurley
60 of Orlando, passed from this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on December 17, 1959 the son of Edwin “Bub” and Daisy Marksburg Hurley. He was a Journeyman for Winstead Heating & Cooling. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Leolla Wynn Hurley; two brothers, Tom Marksburg, wife Kathy, and their children, Sara, Erin, and Michael, of Madisonville, IN, and Danny Hurley, wife Tina, and daughter, Makela of Brodhead; a sister, Cathy Sue Hurley of Carrollton; two step-brothers, Jerry Hurley and wife Joan, and Eddie Hurley and wife Jean, both of Florida; two step-sisters, Betty Hurley of Livingston, and Joyce Hurley of Texas; and the entire Wynn family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Hurley; and a step-brother, Marvin Hurley. Funeral services for Mr. Hurley will be conducted Wednesday, July 8 at 1:00 PM at Pine Hill Holiness Church by Bro. Junior Gibbons. Burial will follow in the Wynn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Hurley’s online obituary.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
