63, died August 21, 2020. Born on August 4, 1957 in Lexington to Margaret H. Eades and the late Albert Lee Eades. Greg was a Christian, worked as a Master Electrician for North South Construction for 25 years, and was an avid U.K. fan. He is survived by his mother, daughter, Jayme (Clayton) Russell, granddaughter, Ravyn Russell, brothers, Jimmy (Debbie) Eades and David (Dorinda) Eades, sisters, Sandy (Jim) Fullem, Vicky (Allen) Pennington, Debbie (Bill) Karutz, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4-7pm. Services will be held at 10am on Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.