Gregory Glen Inman, age 59, husband to Renee Norton Inman, passed away at his home in Stamping Ground on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born August 15, 1959 in Owenton, Kentucky to the late Dorman and Kathryn Swigert Inman. Gregory was a Maintenance Manger at Adient. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Renee. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Christopher (Chelsea) Inman and Bethany Inman, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, his step children, Zachary Norton of Winchester, Kentucky and Rachel (Matthew) Fitzgerald, of Cynthiana, Kentucky and his grandchildren, Braiden Norton, Micah Grace Norton, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Audrey Fitzgerald. He is also survived by his brothers, Jeffrey Inman of Carrollton, Kentucky and Brett Inman of Owenton, Kentucky. Visitation for family and friend will be 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Funeral Home, with a service on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Memories of Gregory and condolences for the family may be expressed at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019