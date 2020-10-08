CHAMPE Gregory Nile, 60, devoted and loving husband of Teresa Martin Champe, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home. Greg was born in Huntington, WV on January 5, 1960 to Janice Morris Champe and the late William Franklin Champe. He was a graduate of Milton High School, Milton, WV; studied Molecular Biology and Finance at the University of Kentucky, where he received his BS, MS, and MBA; he had been a Research Associate at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine at the UK Markey Cancer Center; and was Operations Manager for Valent BioSciences. Greg had been a former member and Deacon at the Milton Presbyterian Church; member of Second Presbyterian Church in Lexington; currently attended the LexCity Church; and was a Kentucky Colonel. Along with his loving wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Mary Brittany (Willie) Lockhart, Catherine Brandi (Scott) Benjamin, and Christian Vincent Champe; grandchildren, Brayden William Lockhart, Mason James Benjamin, and Beckham Reece Lockhart; sister, Debbie (Rich) Williams; and brother, Bill (Tiffany) Champe. Along with his father, Greg was preceded in death by a brother, Brent Champe. Services will be 1:30 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 by Associate Pastor Helen Musick at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 11:30 AM 1:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Christian Champe, Willie Lockhart, Scott Benjamin, Rich Williams, Bill Champe, Tim Bailey, Stu Warren, and Steve West.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store