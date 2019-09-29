Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-4521
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Smith

Send Flowers
Gregory Smith Obituary
Gregory Smith, 69, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Greg was born November 21, 1949 in Ashland, KY to the late Marquerite Smith. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother Roy Smith. Greg proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Greg loved his church, his family and his friends. Greg always made sure he knew his family and friends were loved, telling them every time he saw them. He was a kind, happy, upbeat man that never met a stranger. Greg enjoyed having family gatherings, his dogs, and UK Basketball. Survivors include his wife Charlene Smith; his children Melanie Smith, Gregory Smith Click, and Jordyn Gregory Smith; grandson William Turner, Jr; sister Elizabeth Medley and many friends. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast with full military honors. Friends may visit the family on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at New Hope Baptist Church. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Smith and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.