Gregory Allen Stark, age 62, loving husband of Deborah Shaw Stark, passed away at his home in Alabama on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born September 9, 1956 to Minister William E. Stark and Cora Sue Rankin Stark of Georgetown, Kentucky. Greg was an Engineer with Gates Rubber Company. He had an eclectic taste for music, enjoyed photography, loved hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. Greg was a member of Desperation Church in Cullman, Alabama and he was always very active in his church, no matter where he was a member. He loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind. Greg was devoted son, father, grandfather and enjoyed, Deb, the love of his life over the last 12 years. Greg is survived by his wife, his parents, his son, Jared (Stacey) Stark of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, his grandchildren, Myles William Stark, Clayton Stephen Stark, his sisters, LuAnn (Todd) Maples and Laurie Stark, both of Georgetown, Kentucky and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Services for Greg will be 10 am at Berea Christian Church, with Dr. Mark Searby and Dr. Philip Goodson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 13, 2019