Gregory Wells

Gregory “Greg” Wells was born in Hazard, Kentucky on August 10, 1960 the eldest child of George Daniel and Janneth Day Wells. He departed this life on July 5, 2020 at his home in Hazard, Kentucky. He was 59 years old. Greg spent the last day of his life doing what he loved most, spending time with his family at his farm, riding through the hills while enjoying the immense beauty of the mountains he held so dear and drinking Diet Pepsi. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and rooting for the University of Kentucky basketball team. At just 21 years of age, he and four friends founded Leslie Resources, Inc., a coal mining company. With only a two-acre mining permit in Leslie County and a few pieces of equipment, he grew the Company into one of the largest employers in the region and one of the most successful coal mining companies in southeastern Kentucky. He cared for his employees and their families and welcomed them into his own. In 2004, he focused his considerable talents to the organization of 1st Trust Bank of Hazard which, under his leadership, has grown into four branches from Hazard to Richmond. Despite his tremendous commercial success, he was most proud of his family and spoke of their accomplishments often. His presence commanded respect, but he loved with a full heart. He was a friend, mentor and hero to his friends and family. Their loss is immeasurable. His contributions to the community are too many to acknowledge, but he was particularly proud of his volunteer work for Hospice of the Bluegrass where he served on its board of directors and contributed funds to establish the Greg and Noreen Wells Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Hazard. Greg was preceded in death by his father, George Daniel Wells and his sister, Kimberly Clara Wells. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife and partner of 32 years, Noreen Fray Wells, his children, Gregory Brian Floyd Wells (Meghan), Robert Daniel Wells, Adam Brent Wells (Brenda), Tori Shay Wells and Griffin Cole Wells, his grandchildren, Katie Grace, Parker, Joseph and Brenda Sophia, his mother, Janneth Day Wells, and his brothers, Gary Daniel Wells and George Anthony Wells as well as a whole host of friends and family. Drive Through Memorial will be held on Wed. July 08, 2020 from 2PM-5PM at the Wells Family Farm, 1100 Coal Field Industrial Park, Chavies, KY In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 101 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.



