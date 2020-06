WILSON Gregory, The Harrison County Coroner's Office is asking the public's help in locating family members of Gregory Wilson. Mr. Wilson passed away June 16, 2020 at Grand Haven Nursing Home in Cynthiana, KY. He previously resided at Shady Lawn in Cynthiana. If you have any information on locating Mr. Wilson's legal next of kin, please contact our office at 859-234-4000.



