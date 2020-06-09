Guy Fluty, 72, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home. Guy was born May 6, 1948 in Kermit, WV to the late McClennan and Pauline (Maynard) Fluty. Guy was a Veteran, having proudly served his country in the Air Force. He was a coal miner and later retired from Freedom Industries. He was a member of the Democratic Committee in Lawrence County and a member of the Ruff Grose Society. Guy loved his dogs Jill and Bur. They were his life. Survivors include his wife Marsha Fluty; daughters Dana (Duke) Smith and Kayla Fluty; grandchildren Cooper Smith, Ellie Smith, Tucker Smith and Jagger Stone; sister Darlene (Jimmy) Hall; and special nephew and niece Wes Hall and Alysia Grimm. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Fluty and his family.



