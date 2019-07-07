JONES Guy Vernon, died unexpectedly on Friday June 21st, 2019. His love of life was infectious to all those around him and his joyful laugh could be heard far and wide. Guy was born on April 25th, 1942 as the much-cherished son of Marguerite and Vernon Jones and brother of Carl (Sue) Jones. He grew up in Simpsonville, Kentucky, graduated from Texas Christian University and spent more than thirty years in Texas, working as an executive in the warehousing industry. He returned to his beloved Kentucky and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Sue Witt. Most recently he worked with Sotheby's International Realty - a job he loved as well as the people with whom he worked. Other than his wife, Guy is survived by his children: Beth Jones Melton (Doug), John Jones (Dacia), Paige Snyder Good (Matt), Blake Snyder Eames (Willie). Guy was blessed with eight grandchildren: Mac Somerville, Logan Jones, Peyton Jones, Declan Cain, Abigail Cain, Sara Grace Eames, Cooper Eames, and Hanson Good. A Celebration of Guy's Life will be held on July 14th, 2019 at 3:00pm - Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street, Lexington, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenyan Girls Forward through Blue Grass Community Foundation, 499 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40507 or The Shepherd's House, 635 Maxwelton Court, Lexington, KY 40508. One of Guy's favorite quotes - "Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing." Let us all continue to honor his commitment to this action. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 7, 2019