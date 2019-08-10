|
Mrs. Gwendalean (Smith) Barnett Stockton, age 78, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her residence in Albany. She was the daughter of Arthur and Thelma (Barber) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a husband, Joe Barnett, father-in-law and mother-in-law, T.L. and Margaret Barnett, sister-in-law, Anna Sue Smith, and a brother-in-law, Earl Polston. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Stockton of Albany, Kentucky, her daughters, Sandra (and Tim) Redman of Wilmore, Kentucky, Jennifer (and Jeff) Guinn of Albany, Kentucky, Trish Reneau (and Glenn) Mitchell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, her son, Billy (and Beverly) Barnett of Pall Mall, Tennessee, a step-son, Jason (and Kate) Stockton of Silver Springs, Maryland, a brother, Norman Smith, a sister, Janet (and Clyde) Shelton, all of Albany, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Megan Redman, Jacob (and Rachel) Reneau, Stephen Reneau, Joanna Barnett, Dillon Barnett, her step-grandchildren, Sam Stockton, Janie Stockton, Lucy Stockton, her nieces, Lisa Copeland, Allison Bilbrey, Lana (and Malcolm) Ellison, Maria (and Kennon) Shelton, her nephews, Earl Lee ( and Angie) Polston, Kelly (and Jenny) Polston, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Gwendalean Stockton will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Jim England officiating. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. on Friday and again Saturday morning after 6:30a.m. Burial will follow in the Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 10, 2019