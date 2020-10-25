departed this life on Sunday, October 11th, 2020. Gwen began her earthly journey on February 6, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a loving mother, wife, and daughter. Gwen was also a professional genealogist and publisher of Kentucky Kinfolk Quarterly. Her extensive research is still utilized in many repositories of genealogy including Ancestory.com
and the Mormon Genealogy Vault. Gwen was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Moye, father, Richard Garrison and stepfather, Horace (Gator) Moye. She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, William Tippie; daughter, Heather Holbrook (Nathan); and son, Guy Evans (Aimee). An avid gardener, Gwen loved her flowers and enjoyed creating a beautiful home in Lexington until 2015. Then she and husband Bill, along with her beloved cat, Miss Boots, moved to Wesley Village Retirement Community. Where, as it had been true all her life. Gwen developed many more friends. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with friends, listening to music, singing songs and of course dancing. A memorial service is planned for a later date, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wesley Village Benevolent Fund, 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore, KY 40390.