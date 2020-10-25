1/1
Gwendolyn G. Tippie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
departed this life on Sunday, October 11th, 2020. Gwen began her earthly journey on February 6, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was a loving mother, wife, and daughter. Gwen was also a professional genealogist and publisher of Kentucky Kinfolk Quarterly. Her extensive research is still utilized in many repositories of genealogy including Ancestory.com and the Mormon Genealogy Vault. Gwen was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Moye, father, Richard Garrison and stepfather, Horace (Gator) Moye. She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, William Tippie; daughter, Heather Holbrook (Nathan); and son, Guy Evans (Aimee). An avid gardener, Gwen loved her flowers and enjoyed creating a beautiful home in Lexington until 2015. Then she and husband Bill, along with her beloved cat, Miss Boots, moved to Wesley Village Retirement Community. Where, as it had been true all her life. Gwen developed many more friends. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with friends, listening to music, singing songs and of course dancing. A memorial service is planned for a later date, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wesley Village Benevolent Fund, 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore, KY 40390.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved