BOWLING Gypsie, age 80, Passed away on April 6,2020. She is survived by her son, Eric Bowling; daughter-in-law, Michele Bowling, grandchildren, Katlyn(Calia), Ryan, and great-grandson Memphis Clay(Calia). Gypsie was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Bowling. Originally from Pikeville Ky, Gypsie served as an surgical nurse at the V.A. Hospitals in Lexington Ky until her retirement after 30 years. Private family burial will be at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 15, 2020