KAAK H. Otto, M.D. (Otto) died April 2, 2020. He lived in Lexington, KY since 1972, working as a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Kentucky's Medical Center. He was a professor in the Department of Psychiatry, and received joint appointments from the Department of Pediatrics, and the College of Social Work. He was born on March 27, 1938 in Chicago IL of Anna and Otto Kaak, immigrants from Germany. He cherished two sisters, Eleanor Lafrentz of Burr Ridge, IL and Irmgard Kaak (deceased), and a brother, Howard Kaak of Jackson, MI. Otto is survived by his wife, Kay, whom he married in 1965, and they have three children: David Otto (Victoria) Kaak of Stamping Ground, KY, Jennifer Anne Kaak (deceased), and Kirsten Marie (Rance) Adair of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Benjamin Ransom Adair, Emily Kay Adair, Ainsley Marie Adair, Nicholas Edward Kaak, and Ella Caroline Kaak. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan's Medical School, in 1964, served a rotating internship at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he met Kay. He served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years, assigned to a Marine Battalion in Vietnam, and at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. He completed 2 years of a Family Medicine Residency Program in Wichita KS, and then returned to the University of Michigan for adult and child psychiatry training. Otto was a member of Christ the King parish in Lexington. He sang for 16 years with The Lexington Singers. He conducted numerous workshops regarding children's issues in the United States and England, and was an advocate for abused and neglected children. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery with a memorial mass to be held later. The family is grateful for the care given by doctors, Hospice, and Caring Hands caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to The Lexington Singers, P.O. Box 23002, Lexington, KY 40523, Bluegrass Hospice, or Catholic Charities. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020