|
|
|
H. Stanley Koska, age 90, Clairmont Apartments, Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020. Stanley was born February27, 1930 in Michigan to Herbert Stanley Koska and Della M. Koska. He grew up in Michigan on a Dairy Farm with his sisters, Betty and Barbara. He was a Veteran who served in Korea during the Korean War. After his service, Stanley graduated from University of Southern California where he was on scholarship for football and Track and Field. He was an avid sportsman. He loved football, track, golf, tennis and skiing. He worked as a ski instructor and was manager of the Wilhelm Ski and Sports Shop at Sugar Loaf Village Ski Resort. He traveled to Canada, Europe and Chile leading groups and instructing skiing. He also loved music and sang and played with a Bavarian Band. He owned several businesses –swimming pool installation in Florida and a Cadillac dealership. He also worked in Real Estate and the restoration of boats. Before retirement, he traveled for an auction company that dealt in antique knives and firearms. Stanley had two sons, David and Gregory. Many thanks go out to the community in Georgetown that surrounded him–Ye Olde Hair Shed, Whitaker Bank, City Cab, Fava’s, Friends of Upbeat Café, FOCUS Wesleyan Church, Post Office, Kelly Henry, Katrina Witten, Tucker Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home and the VA Hospital. Due to current government restrictions, there will be private services, with burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. The funeral will be presided over by Rev. Anton Folz and Rev. Ken Holden. Condolences may be expressed to the family atwww.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum& Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020