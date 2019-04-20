|
|
WHITTAKER Hallie Corinne, 104, died April 18, 2019 at The Willows in Hamburg in Lexington, KY. She was born August 24, 1914, in Frankfort, KY. Corinne was the widow of Forest G. Whittaker. She lived on Longview Drive for 60 years, was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church for 70 years, and worked at Sam's Warehouse Club until the age of 90. She loved helping people and spent much of her time doing volunteer work. She is survived by a daughter, Frances Williams (Jim); a son, Gilbert Whittaker (Barbara); a son-in-law, Bob Wilson; four grandchildren, Susan Wilson Dellarosa, Vickie Wilson (Jeff), Brian Williams (Melissa), Brad Williams; eight great grandchildren, Laura Smith (Bryan), Nolan Willoughby (Lizzy), Connor Dellarosa, Abbie Young, Zach Prather, Samuel Williams, Caden Williams, Cameron Williams; and one great great granddaughter, Truby Corinne Smith. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Wilson, her granddaughter, Edie Willoughby; a sister, Helen Jane Truby, and a brother, Herden Truby. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, April 20 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 1 pm Sat. until the service time. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 20, 2019