Harlan Lenox
1930 - 2020
Harlan Lenox
July 12, 1930 - November 24, 2020
Nicholasville, Kentucky - Harlan Keith Lenox, 90, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. Harlan was born on July 12, 1930, in Sunrise, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Charlie Lenox and Ruby Jones Lenox. Harlan was also preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Lenox Bailey, his son Steven Keith Lenox, and his daughter-in-law Marcie Dunn Lenox.
Harlan started his career at IBM before leaving to establish Lenox Builders, Inc. in 1965. He went on to build custom homes for over thirty plus years. In addition, he founded Ace Rental and Sales in 1981 and Master Built Trailers in 1998. He served as a member and President of the Home Builders Association of Lexington and continued his career in real estate development up until his death. He also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Harlan was a seasoned pilot and enjoyed playing blackjack, boating, fishing, and hunting. Harlan was recognized as "Builder of the Year" in 1977 for his outstanding service and contribution to the home building industry. He will be remembered for his exceptional work ethic, mentoring others around him to achieve excellence, and looking forward to his next project.
Harlan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Knight Lenox of Lexington; a daughter Carolyn Lenox Lowe (Doug) of Flatwoods; three grandchildren, John Landon Lenox, Victoria Brooke Lowe, and Parker Douglas Lowe.
Funeral services will take place at Milward-Southland at 11 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Visitation will also be held at Milward-Southland from 5-7 pm on December 1, 2020. A private burial will take place at Battle Grove Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Harlan's memory to a favorite charity. To share a remembrance of Harlan or offer condolences to his family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
