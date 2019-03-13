Resources More Obituaries for Harlos Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harlos Hall

Harlos Hall, 76, of Frankfort, Kentucky passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Born in Floyd County, Kentucky, January 10, 1943, to the late Johnny and Armina Mosley Hall, he was a self employed craftsman and also worked in construction. Harlos was a saved and baptized believer. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by the mother of his children, Alice Hall Smith, of Georgetown, Kentucky, his children, Jimmy (Shelly) Hall of Frankfort, Tina (Steven) Potter of Georgetown, Timothy Hall of Frankfort, Randall (Shannon) Hall of Frankfort, Carolyn Wilson (Jason Knochelman) of Georgetown, and Harlas "Bay" Hall, Jr. of Drift, Kentucky; grandchildren, Byron Hall (Courtney Chaffins), Whitney (Bradley) Akers, Taylor Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Gage Potter, Brooke (Will) Cunningham, and Randon Hall; great grandchildren, Charleston Rhae Akers and Leigha Jade Hall. Harlos is also survived by brothers Lonnie Hall, Johnny Hall, Billy Hall, Levi Hall, and Lyndon Hall, all of Floyd County, Kentucky, sisters Myrtle Burke of Floyd County, Kentucky, Emma Campbell of Jackson, Michigan, Debbie Hall, Edie Judd, and Melody Jervis, all of Floyd County, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews. Harlos also leaves behind a Special Friend and former daughter-in-law, Janie Wright Moore. Along with his parents, Harlos was preceded in death by two brothers, Carlos and Clinis Hall, and two sisters, Judith Martin and Annette Campbell. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home officiated by Bro. Ted Shannon. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home. The following will serve as pallbearers: Bradley Akers, Taylor Wilson, Byron Hall, Jacob Wilson, Randon Hall, Jason Knochelman, and Gage Potter. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Steve Potter. Burial will take place in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019