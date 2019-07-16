|
Mr. Harold E. Boyd, Jr., 57, of Louisa, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. Harold was born April 13, 1962 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Harold Boyd and Carol Southerland Boyd, who survives. In addition to his mother, Harold is survived by 3 children; 7 grandchildren; sister Gayle Boivin; and uncles Charles Southerland, William Southerland, and Raymond Boyd, Jr. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Fallsburg Tabernacle Church. Private committal services will be conducted at a later date in Hayes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Fallsburg Tabernacle Church. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Boyd and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019