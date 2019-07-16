Home

Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-4521
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fallsburg Tabernacle Church
1962 - 2019
Harold Boyd Jr. Obituary
Mr. Harold E. Boyd, Jr., 57, of Louisa, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. Harold was born April 13, 1962 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Harold Boyd and Carol Southerland Boyd, who survives. In addition to his mother, Harold is survived by 3 children; 7 grandchildren; sister Gayle Boivin; and uncles Charles Southerland, William Southerland, and Raymond Boyd, Jr. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Fallsburg Tabernacle Church. Private committal services will be conducted at a later date in Hayes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Fallsburg Tabernacle Church. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Boyd and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019
