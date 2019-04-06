|
BUCHIGNANI Harold Joseph. Born Oct. 1, 1928 (90), passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Laurie Angelucci Buchignani; his three children, Cheri, Bucky (Katy), and Barry (Tina); son-in-law, Dave Harmon and niece, Barbara Anne Perkins Swickard. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Louise Harmon. Services will be 10:30 am Tues., April 9 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 pm Mon., April 8 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to KY Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch, 233 Sheriffs Rd., Gilbertsville, KY 42044 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 6, 2019