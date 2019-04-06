Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Buchignani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Buchignani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BUCHIGNANI Harold Joseph. Born Oct. 1, 1928 (90), passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Laurie Angelucci Buchignani; his three children, Cheri, Bucky (Katy), and Barry (Tina); son-in-law, Dave Harmon and niece, Barbara Anne Perkins Swickard. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Louise Harmon. Services will be 10:30 am Tues., April 9 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 pm Mon., April 8 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to KY Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch, 233 Sheriffs Rd., Gilbertsville, KY 42044 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now