Harold E. Burrus, age 82, widower of Janice S. Burrus, passed away November 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 6, 1936 in Madison County, Kentucky to the late Ray and Margaret Perkins Burrus. Harold was a retired businessman. He is survived by two sons Chuck (Becky) Burrus and Eddy (Kerri) Burrus, one daughter Elizabeth Gay (Shane Duty) McKinley, eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one sister Betty Flannery. Besides his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one brother David Burrus. A visitation to honor Harold E. Burrus and Janice S. Burrus will be 4-8 PM Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019