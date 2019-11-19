Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Burrus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Burrus


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Harold Burrus Obituary
Harold E. Burrus, age 82, widower of Janice S. Burrus, passed away November 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 6, 1936 in Madison County, Kentucky to the late Ray and Margaret Perkins Burrus. Harold was a retired businessman. He is survived by two sons Chuck (Becky) Burrus and Eddy (Kerri) Burrus, one daughter Elizabeth Gay (Shane Duty) McKinley, eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one sister Betty Flannery. Besides his wife and parents he was preceded in death by one brother David Burrus. A visitation to honor Harold E. Burrus and Janice S. Burrus will be 4-8 PM Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -