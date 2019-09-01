|
Harold Bradley Carmickle, 86, husband of Sherley Linville Carmickle, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1932 in Garrard County, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard Thomas and Wadie Noe Carmickle. Harold was a farmer and active in the community serving as a member of many organizations including the Pinckard Baptist Church, Landmark Lodge # 41, and Beaver Creek Lodge where he served as past District Deputy and had been a mason for 50 years, member of the Border Collie Association, past President of The Republican Party of Woodford County, formerly Vice President of United Bank & Trust Company of Versailles, Chairman of the Woodford County Fire Board, Chairman for Chairman of Woodford County Conservation Board, PTA President, member of the Woodford County Farm Bureau, and served as Magistrate for South Woodford area for several terms. Harold will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Sherley Linville Carmickle, Versailles, KY, children, Ann (John) Westfall, Dona (Ricky) Reed, Buddy (Kim) Carmickle, Carroll Carmickle, sister, Margaret (Doug) Black, Bobby (Lena) Carmickle, grandchildren, Josh (Stacey) Westfall, Lyle (Stephanie) Eaves, Andrew (Whitney) Reed, Anna (Ryan) Foley, great grandchildren, Makenzi Eaves, Jake Eaves, Luke Eaves, Cooper Westfall, Hayden Westfall, Oak Westfall, and Jase Foley. Harold is preceded in death by his father and mother, brother, ET Carmickle, sister Etta Mae Shouse, and granddaughter, Keli Carmickle. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 2, 2019, with Masonic Service at 7:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, KY. 40383. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Josh Westfall, Lyle Eaves, Andrew Reed, Ryan Foley, Ricky Reed, Buddy Carmickle, Doug Black, and John Westfall. Honorary pallbearers are, Anna Foley, Makenzi Eaves, Jake Eaves, Luke Eaves, Cooper Westfall, Oak Westfall, Jase Foley, Walter Wilson and Charles Stratton. In lieu of flowers Harold & his family would love a donation to be made in his name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218, or Farm Rescue, P.o. Box 28, Horace, North Dakota 58047. Guestbook online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019