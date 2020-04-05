|
|
HOPPER Harold Davis, 80 of Lexington, KY passed away on March 28, 2020 at his home. His wife of 59 years, Betty Hopper, was with him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Don, sons David (Kathy) and Tony (Meredith); and his grandchildren, Chris, Josh, Davis, Hannah and Abigail. Hop was a lifelong resident of Lexington, a graduate of Lafayette and an advertising executive in the thoroughbred industry. He loved people, sports and painting. With every conversation, he would learn something about you and leave you with a laugh. His wife will tell you that they laughed every day. He wanted to thank Jesus for his life, and for all his friends and family to know he loved them. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Bluegrass Care Navigators and Tates Creek Christian Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 5, 2020