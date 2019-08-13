|
age 61, of Lexington died unexpectedly Friday, August 9, 2019 in Richmond. A native of Paris, he was a son of the late Harold Collier King and Margaret Wells King, who survives. Harold graduated from Paris High School and Morehead State University where he played in the Marching Bands. Besides being a cosmetologist at Southland Hair Design, Harold worked in hospital finance at the University of Kentucky. He enjoyed music and sang with the choir, New Song in the Bluegrass and was a member of Spears Mill Baptist Church. He deeply loved his family and cherished his friends. He had a shining personality and was a lover of animals. Besides his mother, Margaret, he is survived by a brother, Joe Collier King; and his dog, Guiness. Funeral service will be conducted at 7pm Thu, Aug 15, 2019, at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home where visitation will be held from 5pm until service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to your local Humane Society. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019