75, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, December 31, at his home. Born June 20th, 1944 in Bourbon County, he was the son of the late Ellis and Pearl Hatton Randall. He is survived by five siblings, Betty Rogers, Cindy Morton, Linda Randell, Douglas Randall and Woody Randall. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Randall and his wife Ramie Rodgers; a brother, Dewey Randall and a sister, Arthy Tharp. A graveside service will be 1:00 pm Monday, January 6th, at Lexington Cemetery. Kerr Brothers-Main Street are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 3, 2020