Reverend Dr. Harold E. Henson Obituary
SHELBYVILLE- Reverend Dr. Harold E. Henson, 87, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday, March 11th, 2019, in Lexington. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Samuel William and Lilly Phillips Henson. He received a master's degree in divinity from Emory University in Atlanta and an honorary doctorate from Kentucky Wesleyan College. A Methodist minister for over fifty-five years, he pastored churches in Mitchellsburg, Whitley City, Williamsburg, Barbourville, Somerset, Frankfort, Corbin, LaGrange, Versailles, and Bedford. He also formerly served as District Superintendent for the Covington District. He enjoyed collecting antiques, painting china, and cultivating flowers. He especially enjoyed spending time with family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, his survivors include his wife of over sixty-six years, Frances Hawkins Henson of Shelbyville; his son, Michael Henson (Jana) of Frankfort; his daughter Jennifer Decker (Bill) of Waddy; his daughter Lisa Faulkner (Todd) of Midlothian, VA; his six grandchildren, including Daniel Henson of Manchester; David Henson of Lexington; Jessica Schmidt (Danny) of Lexington; William Decker III (Amanda) of New York City; Laura Beth Williamson (Josh) of Midlothian, VA; Ann-Michelle Faulkner of Richmond, VA; and his two great-granddaughters, Charlotte Schmidt and Isabella Williamson. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at Noon, Monday, March 18th, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville, with the Reverend Bishop Al Gwinn, the Reverend Henry Lenoir, the Reverend Daniel Henson, and the Reverend Scott Woodburn officiating. Interment will be in the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M., also on Monday, March 18th, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to Operation Care, 708 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
