1/
Harold Gillispie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILLISPIE, Harold Clark , 83, Harold Clark Gillispie, 83, widower of Ruby Joslin Gillispie, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 6, 1937, to the late Farris Harold and Ruby Opal Williams Gillispie. Harold was a United States Navy Veteran and a retired contractor. Survivors include his daughter, Julie (Gary) Coleman; sister, Emma Perkins; sister-in-law, Loretta Gillispie; several nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Gillispie will be cremated with no services. Scobee Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee Funeral Home
219 West Lexington Ave.
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved