HANSEN Harold Lee, 95, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Stuttgart and Little Rock, Arkansas, retired construction foreman for Arkansas Power and Light, widower of Martha Irene Hosto Hansen, father of Gary Lee Hansen, died unexpectedly Feb. 6, 2019. He was born Nov. 14, 1923, at Almyra, Arkansas, the son of Fredrick and Nancy Vos Hansen. He received his high school diploma from Stuttgart High School. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, serving with the 704th Engineering Company attached to the 5th Army in North Africa and Italy, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. After returning from the war, he went to work for Arkansas Power and Light in 1945, retiring in 1985 after 40 years of service. He and his wife, Irene, were avid campers and loved fishing, traveling, and dogs. Harold supported Irene's career as a painter and was proud of her success. A lifelong Arkansas Razorback fan, he also became a Kentucky Wildcats fan after moving to Lexington in 1998. After Irene's death in 2001, Harold moved to The Lafayette in 2002 where he made many friends and enjoyed helping his neighbors, playing bingo and exercising three times a week until the week he died. Harold was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lexington and a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stuttgart where he was an elder. Survivors include a son, Dr. Gary Lee (Elizabeth) Hansen of Lexington; two granddaughters, Christina Elizabeth Hansen (Peter Clericuzio) of New York City and Edinburgh, Scotland, and Megan Lee (Joe Eddie) Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth June Gonzalez and Mylee May Gonzalez, both of El Paso, to whom he was "Big Papaw." Other survivors include a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. Services with military honors will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Jim Bettermann officiating. Interment will be in Lexington Cemetery. Memorial gifts are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church in Lexington, St. John's Lutheran Church in Stuttgart, or Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home- Main St. is handling arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 8, 2019