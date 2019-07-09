Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home Inc
507 W 2nd St
Frankfort, KY 40601
(502) 223-3481
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Harberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Harberson


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Harold Harberson Obituary
83, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The husband of the late Nora Hammons Harberson, he was born in Hazard on March 23, 1936 to the late Mary Brandenburgh and Harold Clark Harberson. A graduate of Berea College and the University of Minnesota, he worked for the Ky. Dept. of Agriculture on the Governor's Council on Agriculture and the Ohio University Dept. of Health. A member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as an usher for many years, he was most recently a member of the FUMC and First Christian Church's television ministries. Harold is survived by two daughters, Joy Harberson Hoskins (Kelly) of Lawrenceburg and Kathy Harberson of Frankfort; two sons, Glenn Harberson (Lori Hockensmith) of Lexington and David Harberson (Jennifer) of Louisville; two grandchildren, Jessica Hoskins Roberts of Frankfort and Jennifer Hoskins of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Janet and brother Albert. Private services were held by the family with Rev. Jack Brewer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404 or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. Rogers Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.