Harold Lee Northcutt, 86, widower of Charlene Barrett Northcutt, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Harold was born April 25, 1933 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Shirley B. and Cora Lee Pugh Northcutt. He served in the National Guard for 3 years. Harold was employed at RDS, a package delivery company, and also was a produce manager at Save-A-Lot from where he retired. Survivors include his son, Ricky Northcutt of Lexington, Kentucky, and his daughter, Lisa Glass of Owenton, Kentucky; Harold is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his sons, Randy and Ray Northcutt, and brother, Shirley Delbert Northcutt Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 11am - 2pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service beginning at 2pm. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Those wishing to sign Harold's guestbook may do so at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019