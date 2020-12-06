Harold Loyd Guernsey

January 1, 1926 - December 3, 2020

Lexington, Kentucky - Harold L. Guernsey died at home peacefully the morning of December 3, 2020.

Harold was born on a farm near Linden, Michigan, on New Year's Day, 1926. He was the second of eleven children born to Floyd and Viola Guernsey.

He was a USAF veteran of WWII, the Korean War, and the VietNam War. He retired from the United States Air Force. Harold was abundantly blessed to have been married to beautiful, loving Betsy Collins for 66 years. Harold is survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His great loves were his wife, his family, and music.

He was a very good man and will be remembered for his kindness, his humility, his gentle nature, and his unbridled enthusiasm for life, and his interest in pretty much everyone and everything.

A Celebration of Life will take place when it is safer for gatherings.





