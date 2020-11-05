Harold Carter McWhorter, age 92, passed away on October 30, 2020, in Alabama. Harold was born in Albany Ky to the late Grover and Dora Carter McWhorter. He was a veteran of the Korean War, co-owner of McWhorter Implement Company for many years, and dedicated his life to Christian service. He was a member of Maupin United Methodist Church. Harold is survived by his children, Lynn (Connie) McWhorter, Patrick (Natalie) McWhorter, Lisa (Scott) Loux, and MaryLou (Nils) Fornell. He was "Papa Harry" to 7 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Mary Elizabeth; and siblings, Hattie L. Thrasher, Christell Meeks-Curry, Oscar McWhorter, Ralph McWhorter, Glenn McWhorter, Fred McWhorter, Lloyd McWhorter and Reed McWhorter; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McWhorter Cemetery next to Peolia United Methodist Church. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Campbell-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: KY United Methodist Children's Homes, Attn: Development Dept., 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356, or online at Kyumh.org
.