Harold McWhorter
Harold Carter McWhorter, age 92, passed away on October 30, 2020, in Alabama. Harold was born in Albany Ky to the late Grover and Dora Carter McWhorter. He was a veteran of the Korean War, co-owner of McWhorter Implement Company for many years, and dedicated his life to Christian service. He was a member of Maupin United Methodist Church. Harold is survived by his children, Lynn (Connie) McWhorter, Patrick (Natalie) McWhorter, Lisa (Scott) Loux, and MaryLou (Nils) Fornell. He was "Papa Harry" to 7 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Mary Elizabeth; and siblings, Hattie L. Thrasher, Christell Meeks-Curry, Oscar McWhorter, Ralph McWhorter, Glenn McWhorter, Fred McWhorter, Lloyd McWhorter and Reed McWhorter; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McWhorter Cemetery next to Peolia United Methodist Church. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Campbell-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: KY United Methodist Children's Homes, Attn: Development Dept., 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356, or online at Kyumh.org.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2020.
