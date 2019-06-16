Harold Michael Craddock, 54, of Butler, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after a long battle with extensive heart damage. Born on March 3, 1965 in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, Mike was a son of the late Harold Victor and Mildred Viola Records Craddock. A 1983 graduate of Pendleton High School, Mike worked as a manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Alexandria for 17 years, while also working at the Pizza Hut in Florence, Kentucky for 15 years. Throughout his life, he also worked as a caregiver at local nursing homes. He loved basketball, especially the University of Kentucky. Mike loved his family and friends, and he faced many health challenges with an incredibly positive attitude and a memorable sense of humor. He is survived by his brother, Gregory A. Records of Falmouth, KY; his best friend and caregiver, Mark Jackson of Butler, KY; and a host of extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Daryl Mullins officiating and visitation from 12-2 pm. Interment will take place at 1 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to the : 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019 Read More