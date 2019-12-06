|
Harold Owens, 84, passed away December 4, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1935 to the late Mary Lee Owens. Harold was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, an avid fisherman and golfer. He served in the United States Army (PFC) and was stationed in Germany. Harold retired from Rockwell International after 30 years as a machinist. Besides his mother he is preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Mason Owens of Versailles; one son: Greg (Elizabeth) Owens of Frankfort; one daughter: Kim (Perry) Green of Versailles; five grandchildren: Daniele Owens, Heather (Zecheriah) Stone, Nicholas Green, Elliott Green, Lindsay Green; two great grandchildren: Bethany Owens and Meredith Stone. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 2pm. Visitation is from 11am-2pm on Saturday. Burial to follow service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2019