WIGGINS Harold R. G., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29th at home with his daughter, Heather Saunders, by his side. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Robert and Anna Maria Wiggins on May 22 nd , 1923. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 74 years, Elizabeth Wiggins, on May 18 th . Harold began his lengthy career in the financial sector of the international oil business. He worked for one company, Caltex Petroleum, for his entire career, starting as an accountant right out of school and retiring as Vice Chairman. He began working in Bahrein, Persian Gulf and was fortunate that his family was able to accompany him while living in different locations around the globe. He and Elizabeth made their home in Lexington following his retirement in 1989. Survived by his daughter, Alma (Greg) Brown of San Francisco, Heather Saunders (Roger Quarles) of Lexington, grandchildren Ian Brown (Pooja), Justin Saunders (Katie) and Brian Saunders (Kate), great grandchildren Aahna and Radhika Brown and Elaine and Henry Saunders. Funeral services will be private. Special thanks to Hospice of the Bluegrass and Home Instead Senior Care. Donations in Harold's name may be made to a favorite . www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019