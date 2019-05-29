Resources More Obituaries for Harold Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Robinson Jr.

Obituary Flowers Chester Harold Robinson, Jr., 70, of Louisa, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Harold was born October 7, 1948 in Louisa, KY to the late Chester Harold and Annis (Burgess) Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dolly "Judy" Robinson and his son Ronald "Ronnie" Robinson. Harold was a veteran, having proudly served in the Army and the National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Survivors include his son Robby Robinson; grandchildren Whitney Nicole Robinson, Katelin Celena Robinson, Ethan Robinson, and Jaden Robinson; step grandchildren Zachary Britton and Chase Britton; and siblings Donald Robinson, Nancy Zeller, Debbie Robinson, Norma Bradley, and Shawn Robinson. Friends may visit the family on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Robinson. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries